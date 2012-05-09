(Adds quotes, more details, outlook)
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN May 9 Italy's main investment bank,
Mediobanca, said on Wednesday it had put the bulk of a
string of heavy writedowns behind it after impairment on its
investment portfolio helped shrink by 73 percent its quarterly
net profit.
CEO Alberto Nagel said the bank would book another 110-120
million euros of writedowns on convertible instruments known as
CASHES issued by UniCredit after taking impairment
hits for around 400 million euros ($517 million) in the first
three quarters of its financial year.
"I believe the worst is over," Nagel told an analyst
conference. "We will start consolidating profit from the next
quarter," he said, although noting that the contribution from
trading could be slightly negative in the next three months.
Mediobanca, influential through a web of Italian holdings,
booked an impairment of 113 million euros on its stake in Telco,
the holding which controls Italian telecoms giant Telecom Italia
, thus completing a clean-up that has included large
writedowns on Greek bonds.
The bank, the force behind a contested rescue deal of its
big debtor Fondiaria-SAI, said net profit fell to 41.5
million euros in the third financial quarter to end March.
Its core Tier 1 ratio, a closely-watched measure of
financial strength, stood at 11.1 pct at the end of March,
broadly unchanged from the end of 2011.
Yet, some analysts have said the ratio could fall to as low
as 9.5 percent if the Fondiaria rescue plan, now under scrutiny
by Italy's antitrust authorities, falls through.
The bank said it took 7.5 billion euros of cheap funds in
two rounds of European Central Bank auctions aimed at easing
liquidity strains for lenders hit by the euro zone crisis.
The bulk of the funds were used to buy Italy government bonds
with maturity below the three-year ECB horizon, Nagel said.
Deposits at its retail arm Che Banca!, a vital source of
liquidity for the investment bank, rose by nearly 1 billion
euros to 11.5 billion at the end of the quarter.
Nagel said the bank had no plans to expand its loan book in
the near future as lending was not "sexy" in the light of still
high funding costs.
Mediobanca also said it had open a investment banking branch
in high-growth Turkey, in a bid to broadened its exposure.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by William Hardy)