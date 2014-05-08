* Q3 net profit 90.6 mln euros vs 86.6 mln yr-ago loss

* Has shed 50 pct of non-core assets

* Paid back 500 mln euros of cheap ECB loans in Q3

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN, May 8 Italy's Mediobanca returned to a quarterly profit after a year-earlier loss, helped by asset sales, and stands to earn millions of euros in fees at its investment bank from a flurry of share issues in its home market.

The country's , which is shedding stakes in a raft of domestic companies to focus on its core banking business, said on Thursday it had booked capital gains worth 69 million euros ($96.1 million) in its third financial quarter that ended in March.

The bank posted net profit of 90.6 million euros compared with a 86.6 million euro loss a year earlier that was mainly caused by the poor performance of insurer Generali - the single biggest investment in its 4 billion euro equity portfolio.

Mediobanca has already sold 800 million euros of assets, or 50 percent of what it had earmarked under a three-year plan unveiled last June.

Sales included stakes in publisher RCS Mediagroup, holding Gemina and U.S. luxury chain Saks. Mediobanca also sold on the market shares in Spanish telecoms group Telefonica that it had acquired through a loan exchange.

Mediobanca said lending activity had restarted as Italy slowly emerges from its longest economic recession in 70 years.

Its shares closed 2 percent higher on Thursday, in line with European banks

CHUNKY FEES AHEAD

Analysts expect Mediobanca to earn an estimated 60 million euros in fees in the final quarter of its financial year from underwriting activities linked to nearly 11 billion euros of planned share issues by Italian banks.

"We expect Mediobanca to stage a robust recovery starting from the current quarter," ICBPI analysts said in a note.

"Its involvement in the capital hike of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is, alone, due to yield at least 25-30 million euros."

Monte dei Paschi, which is undergoing a tough restructuring, announced last month it was boosting the size of a planned capital increase to 5 billion euros from 3 billion euros.

Mediobanca, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny in a Europe-wide review of banking assets, did not give an update on its capital ratios as it said it was awaiting a clarification from the European Banking Authority on how they should be calculated.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel confirmed a previously announced target for a Core Tier 1 ratio "well above" 10 percent at the end of June 2014.

He said there could be a slight improvement depending on the bank's performance in the fourth fiscal quarter.

The Milan-based bank, which took 9 billion euros of cheap European Central Bank funds in the midst of the euro zone crisis, said on Thursday it had reimbursed 500 million euros of that in the quarter, bringing the total of funds repaid to 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Additional reporting by Paola Arosio, Editing by Erica Billingham)