Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
MILAN May 23 Italian bank Mediobanca said on Friday it would proceed to cancel 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in state-backed bonds that it had issued at the height of the euro zone crisis in a further sign that the funding situation at Italian banks is improving.
At the peak of the crisis, Italy had offered to guarantee bank bonds so that lenders could use them as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank at two extraordinary liquidity tenders in late 2011 and early 2012.
As market tensions eased Italian banks have returned to borrow from international investors and have been repaying longer-term ECB funds ahead of the maturity of the two three-year operations.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, said earlier this week it had cancelled similar state-backed bonds worth 10.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.