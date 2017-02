MILAN Oct 28 Italian investment bank Mediobanca reported a first-quarter net profit of 56.8 million euros on Friday, sharply down from 127.6 million euros a year ago, hit by writedowns on Greek government debt holdings.

The bank had a core Tier 1 ratio of 11.1 percent at the end of the 1st quarter to end-September, compared with a ratio of 11.2 percent in June 2011.

Mediobanca had to write down 70 million euros of securities in the first quarter, including 44.5 million euros for Greek government bonds. (Reporting by Michel Rose)