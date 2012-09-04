MILAN, Sept 4 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is expected to win backing from a majority of board members at a key meeting on Wednesday, despite facing a judicial probe into allegedly obstructing regulators over a controversial merger deal in Italy.

Nagel, one of Italy's most powerful bankers, is accused by Milan magistrates of having clinched a secret "golden handshake" pact with the owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI's owners, the Ligrestis.

The pact was designed to ease the Ligrestis' exit from the loss-making company, pave the way for a planned merger with peer Unipol and protect the bank's 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loans.

"I don't see any major turmoil happening on Wednesday, but we have to see what will happen from now to Christmas," said a person close to one of the shareholders.

Nagel has vigorously rejected the accusation, saying his initialing of a document containing a list of requests drawn up by the Ligrestis - including a payment of 45 million euros and free access to a resort in Sardinia - came to nothing.

"Nagel should be able to survive at the board meeting and even going beyond that, as whatever he did was in line with the way Mediobanca's key shareholders treated the Ligrestis. Unless more damming accusations were to emerge," said one source with knowledge of the situation.

The executive defended his deeds with regard to the Fondiaria-SAI issue during a six-hour testimony with magistrates at the start of August, legal and judicial sources told Reuters this week.

HUGE LOAN

He tried to partially shift the blame on to his predecessor Vincenzo Maranghi, who had paved the way for the rise of the Ligresti family by allowing them to get control of Italy's No.2 insurer through a huge loan.

"Look at what happened before me," he told magistrates, according to one senior judicial source. "In 2003, Mediobanca already had lent them 500 to 600 million euros."

Nagel added he did not have full visibility on the past dealings of the Ligrestis due to their privileged relationship with some key investors - top investor UniCredit and French group Bollore - and with former Mediobanca Chairman Cesare Geronzi, the sources told Reuters.

The situation improved in 2010, after former UniCredit Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo was replaced by Federico Ghizzoni at the helm of Unicredit and after Geronzi left Mediobanca to become chairman of Generali, the sources told Reuters that Nagel had said.

Ghizzoni, whose bank is the largest shareholder in Mediobanca with nearly 9 percent, has told Italian media he does not expect an overhaul at the board meeting, which is due to start at 1630 GMT.

Yet other sources familiar with the situation said some investors are growing impatient with Nagel, as returns to shareholders shrink.

Mediobanca shares have lost 15 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the Italian banking sector by 6 percent and the broad Italian stock index by 17 percent. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Paola Arosio; Editing by David Holmes)