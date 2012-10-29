MILAN Oct 29 Mediobanca Chief Executive Officer Alberto Nagel said On Monday the bank should be able to complete a review of its business model by the middle of next year.

"We are performing a review of our business portfolio that we will be able to finish in some quarters," Nagel told analysts in a conference call. "By the half of next year we will be ending our review and present it to investors," he said. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)