MILAN Feb 14 Italian investment bank Mediobanca sold around 2.1 percent of ordinary shares in publisher RCS MediaGroup on the market in January, cashing in 13.4 million euros ($18.3 million).

Mediobanca used to be the largest shareholder in the publisher with a 15 percent stake. It said however in the summer that its investment in RCS was no longer strategic and has been selling down its stake in small portions since September.

Carmaker Fiat is now the top investor in the publisher of Italy's best-known newspaper Corriere della Sera with a stake of around 20.5 percent.

($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)