MILAN, March 7 Italian investment bank Mediobanca has cut its stake in RCS Mediagroup to 9.93 percent from 15 percent, market watchdog Consob said in its filings published on Friday.

Mediobanca's holdings in the company that publishes influential daily Corriere della Sera decreased on Feb. 28, according to Consob.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)