MILAN, Sept 20 Annual net profit at Italy's main investment bank Mediobanca plunged 78 percent from a year earlier after the bank booked further writedowns on its investment portfolio and raised its provisions against risky loans.

Mediobanca, influential through a web of Italian holdings, booked impairments of 132.7 million euros on its stake in bank UniCredit and 23 million euros on its holding in publisher RCS Mediagroup in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)