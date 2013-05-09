MILAN May 9 Italy's Mediobanca was dragged into the red in the quarter ending in March, hit by losses deriving from its large stake in insurer Generali .

Yet, Mediobanca, the first Italian bank to report quarterly results, was able to further improve its capital ratios, among the strongest in the entire domestic banking sector, and continued to cut costs.

Italy's best-known investment bank posted a quarterly net loss of 86.6 million euros ($114.08 million), slighly better than an expected loss of 95 million euros according to a consensus of analysts compiled by the bank.

The company's Tier 1 ratio, a measure of capital strength, rose to 12 percent from 11.8 percent at end December.

Over the first nine months of its fiscal year, the bank increased provisions on bad loans by 11 percent to 364 million euros. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Francesca Landini)