MILAN, Sept 17 Mediobanca, Italy's top
investment bank, swung back to a full-year net profit, partly
helped by capital gains on asset sales, and said it would resume
paying a dividend after a one-year hiatus.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mediobanca said net profit for
its 2013-2014 financial year came in at 465 million euros ($603
million) compared to a net loss of 176 million euros the
previous year.
An analyst consensus distributed by the company was for a
net profit of 486 million euros.
The lender, which has been selling stakes in a series of
Italian companies to focus on its investment banking and wealth
management, said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros per
share. It did not pay a dividend for the previous year.
At the end of June its fully phased CET1 ratio was 12.5
percent, one of the highest in Italy, compared to 10.9 percent
at the end of March.
(1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Stephen Jewkes)