BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 28 Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank, said on Tuesday its net profit fell 6.4 percent in the first three months of its financial year as one-off capital gains boosted the previous year's figure.
In a statement Mediobanca said its net profit in the three months to the end of September was 160 million euros($203 million), above an analyst consensus provided by the bank of 120 million euros.
Loan loss provisions in the period were down 6.5 percent at 120.5 million euros with a further increase in the coverage ratio to 53 percent from 50 percent at the end of June
At the end of September its fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was 12.6 percent, not including the profit in the quarter, compared to 12.5 percent at the end of June.
The bank said it had passed the health check of the European Central Bank comfortably and no further action was needed on either capital or loan coverage.
(1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.