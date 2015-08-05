MILAN Aug 5 Italian investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday reported a 79 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher interest income as well as rising fees.

Mediobanca, whose financial year runs from July to June, said fourth-quarter net profit rose to 124.2 million euros ($135 million), slightly below the 130 million euros forecast by analysts in a consensus provided by the company.

Full year net profit rose 27 percent to 590 million euros.

The lender said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was 13.2 percent at the end of June from 12.7 percent at the end of March.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter stood at 122.7 million euros, up from 109.3 million in the previous quarter.

The company will pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, up 67 percent on the previous year and slightly above expectations of a 0.23 euro handout.

The Milanese merchant said in a separate statement it had acquired a majority stake in London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)