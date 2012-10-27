UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 27 First-quarter net profit at Italy's leading investment bank Mediobanca doubled from a year earlier on the back of trading gains and a steep reduction in labour and administrative costs.
The bank, which starts its financial year on July 1, posted a better-than-expected net profit of 109 million euros ($140.95 million) and did not book any writedowns after months of heavy impairments on its financial holdings.
Analysts had expected Mediobanca to report net profit of 85 million euros according to a consensus of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank. The bank had posted a loss in the previous quarter, hit by heavy writedowns on its equity portfolio.
Mediobanca's Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was stable at 11.5 percent, one of the highest among Italian banks.
Mediobanca, influential in Italy through a web of domestic holdings, said its funding was 55 billion euros, stable from the end of June. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources