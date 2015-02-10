(Corrects to show stake 13.2 not 11 percent, paragraph 3)

MILAN Feb 10 Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank, said on Tuesday net profit in the second quarter fell 25 percent as growth across its main banking businesses failed to offset higher one-off capital gains the previous year.

Net profit in the three months to the end of December was 100.6 million euros ($114 million) as the lender booked asset sales worth 11.4 million euros compared to gains of 72.7 million euros a year earlier.

Mediobanca, which controls 13.2 percent of Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, said banking revenues were lifted by growth in its consumer and corporate lending business, with its loan book expanding 4.2 percent in the first two quarters, as well as by investment banking fees.

Mediobanca, for years at the heart of Italy's financial dealings, tends to be the first port of call for mergers among Italian lenders.

Some analysts believe it could reap rewards from a recent government decree on cooperative banking reform which is expected to speed up consolidation in the sector.

Italy's fragmented banking system is under pressure to boost profitability as its economy stagnates.

Mediobanca, which said its problem loans were 3.8 percent of its total loan book, said its fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was steady at 12.65 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)