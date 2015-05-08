* Q3 net 205 million euros vs f'cast 140 million

* Loan-loss provisions down 40 pct from prev qtr at 109 mln (Adds details on stake disposals gains)

MILAN May 8 Italy's Mediobanca said on Friday its net profit in the third quarter of its financial year more than doubled, thanks to higher trading and interest income as well as stake disposals.

The Milanese merchant bank has traditionally been at the crossroads of the country's finance and is expected to benefit from a wave of mergers among Italy's "popolari" banks following a landmark reform of the cooperative bank sector.

Mediobanca said net profit in the three months to the end of March was 205 million euros ($230 million), the best quarterly result in the last five years, above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 140 million euros.

The bank said it had gained 102 million euros from stake disposals. Around three quarters of this figure came from the repayment of a loan that had been previously written down, it said.

Loan-loss provisions fell nearly 40 percent from the previous quarter to 109 million euros.

The bank said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of a bank's financial strength, was 12.7 percent at the end of March, against 12.65 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)