MILAN Aug 5 Mediobanca's fourth-quarter net profit rose almost 80 percent as its shift in focus from equity investments towards banking operations bore fruit, with net interest income and fees both rising.

Since it announced its change of strategy two years ago, the Italian investment bank has been reducing or selling stakes in some of Italy's best-known firms to focus on banking.

It has already shed assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the past year and expects to dispose of up to 1 billion euros more, including a 3 percent stake in insurer Generali, in its current financial year which runs to June 2016.

Mediobanca's full-year net profit rose by more than a quarter and it said it would pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, up 67 percent.

Shares in the company rose 2.6 percent to 10 euros, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip index .

Citi said in a note the market would welcome the "stronger NII (net interest income), better volume, solid fee, lower provisions as well as higher capital and higher dividend".

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said he expected the positive trends of the recent quarters to continue, though he said he had no plans to change the targets of a three-year business plan up to June next year, saying the sector remained volatile.

The bank separately said it had bought a majority stake in London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital as part of its move to invest in businesses that require lower capital outlay but have high growth potential.

Nagel did not give a price for the acquisition, but said Mediobanca planned to increase Cairn's revenues and profits "materially" over the coming years. Other similar acquisitions are expected to follow, he added.

Mediobanca said fourth-quarter net profit rose 79 percent to 124.2 million euros ($135 million), slightly below the 130 million euros forecast in an analyst consensus provided by the company. Earnings were boosted by a 4 percent rise in net interest income and a 10 percent increase in fees.

Full-year net profit rose 27 percent to 590 million euros.

The lender said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of a bank's financial strength, was 13.2 percent at the end of June - one of the highest in Italy - up from 12.7 percent at the end of March.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter stood at 122.7 million euros, up from 109.3 million in the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)