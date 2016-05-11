(Recasts with dividend, adds CEO comments, shares)

MILAN May 11 Italian investment bank Mediobanca could pay out a higher dividend this financial year after quarterly figures beat expectations on higher net interest income and fees and lower loan loss provisions.

Shares in the Milan-based merchant rose more than 3 percent after the results, with Citi analysts citing "strong volume, resilient core revenues and better provisions".

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said having various revenue streams had helped the bank face market volatility and ultra-low interest rates.

"If we continue to do well at an (operating) level, we may increase the dividend," Nagel told analysts on a conference call, adding it was too early to say by how much.

It paid a dividend of 0.25 euros per share in the last financial year, which runs from July to June.

Mediobanca said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit fell 41 percent to 121 million euros ($138 million) compared with the previous year, but was well above the 90 million euros analysts' consensus provided by the company.

In the same quarter last year the bank benefited from a 102 million euro gain mainly due to the repayment of a loan that had been previously written down.

Mediobanca's net interest income and fees in the quarter rose 3 percent and 8 percent, respectively, while loan loss provisions in the period fell to 94 million euros from 109 million euros in the previous quarter.

Its fully-phased CET 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was 13.2 percent at the end of March, compared with 13.4 percent three months earlier.

Since it announced a change of strategy a few years ago, the Italian investment bank has been reducing or selling stakes in some of Italy's best-known firms to focus on banking.

Nagel said there was no time frame for the bank's planned sale of a 3 percent stake in insurer Generali given Mediobanca's better-than-expected capital generation.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)