MILAN, Sept 17 Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank, swung back to a full-year net profit thanks to capital gains on asset sales and higher commissions, and said it would resume paying a dividend after a one-year hiatus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mediobanca said net profit for its 2013-2014 financial year, which ended in June, came in at 465 million euros ($603 million) compared to a net loss of 176 million euros the previous year.

Analysts' consensus distributed by the company was for a net profit of 486 million euros.

The lender said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros per share. The payout for the previous year had been scrapped.

At the end of June its fully phased core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 12.5 percent compared to 10.9 percent at the end of March - one of the highest in Italy.

The investment bank, which has for decades played a pivotal role in helping forge Italian capitalism, announced last year a radical change of strategy that will see it curb or sell stakes in some of Italy's best-known companies to squarely focus on banking.

Mediobanca has already sold some 840 million euros of assets, or 50 percent of what it had earmarked under a three-year plan.

Sales included stakes in publisher RCS Mediagroup, holding Gemina and U.S. luxury chain Saks. Mediobanca also sold on the market shares in Spanish telecoms group Telefonica that it had acquired through a loan exchange.

The bank said capital gains from the sale of various equity holdings came in at 242.5 million euros, and analysts said the results also benefitted from higher commissions - with Mediobanca managing almost all of the capital increases carried out by Italian lenders since the spring.

That helped offset a rise in the amount of money the bank set aside to cover for bad loans due to Italy's prolonged recession. Provisions for soured debts rose to 736 million euros from 506.5 million euros a year earlier.

"The operating result is very good and the pre-provisions profit is ahead of our expectations. The capital ratio is also good," said Fabrizio Bernardi, an analyst at broker Fidentiis.

Mediobanca's shares were up 2 percent after the results, outperforming the Milan blue-chip index which was up 1 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Susan Thomas)