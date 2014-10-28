BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 28 Italy's Mediobanca is not interested in any merger and acquisition operations, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Tuesday.
In a conference call with analysts Nagel said the Italian banking system would see a process of consolidation at a domestic level over the next 18 months.
Only after that would there be M&A activity across Europe, he added.
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.