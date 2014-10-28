MILAN Oct 28 Italy's Mediobanca is not interested in any merger and acquisition operations, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts Nagel said the Italian banking system would see a process of consolidation at a domestic level over the next 18 months.

Only after that would there be M&A activity across Europe, he added.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)