MILAN Oct 1 Italy's Mediobanca said on Tuesday its new shareholder pact will represent 30.05 percent of capital compared to the current 38.19 percent.

In a statement, Mediobanca said France's Groupama Group had decided to leave the pact, joining Assicurazioni Generali , Marco Brunelli and, for part of its stake, Italmobiliare.

Mediobanca's renewed shareholder pact will be automatically renewed as of Jan. 1 and will remain in force for a further two years to the end of December 2015, it said. (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)