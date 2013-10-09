(Rewrites with details of placement)
MILAN Oct 9 Italian insurer Unipol
has started selling off its stake in investment bank Mediobanca
, as demanded by the country's competition regulator in
return for approving its takeover of debt-stricken rival
Fondiaria-SAI.
Market sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the
Bologna-based insurer was selling a 2.7 percent stake in
Mediobanca through a share placing.
Unipol acquired control of a 3.83 percent stake in
Mediobanca with the Fondiaria-SAI takeover and must sell out by
the end of this year.
The regulator has asked Unipol to sell the stake to
relinquish all ties with Mediobanca which brokered the merger
deal which saved Italy's second-biggest insurer from bankruptcy
along with the bank's own 1.1 billion-euro exposure to
Fondiaria.
The share placing, carried out through broker Equita SIM,
has a price range of 5.8 euros ($7.84) to 5.88 euros. The
accelerated bookbuild for the deal will close by Thursday
morning, the sources said.
($1=0.7398 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)