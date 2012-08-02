BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
MILAN Aug 2 Shares in Mediobanca fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Thursday as news company's CEO is under investigation weighed on the stock.
The head of the top Italian investment house Alberto Nagel is under investigation for not meeting regulator demands in its work in vetting the planned merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.
By 0750 GMT shares in Mediobanca were sliding by 4.4 percent, while Fondiaria-Sai shares were down 6 percent on Thursday. Italy's main share index was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme