MILAN, June 21 Mediobanca has not done a capital increase since the crisis started with the collapse of Lehman Brothers five years ago and does not need one now, its chief executive Alberto Nagel said on Friday.

"Mediobanca is a strange animal. It has not done any capital increase and has no need of one," he said during the presentation of the bank's new strategy plan.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni)