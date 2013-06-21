Generali puts Dutch business up for sale - sources
LONDON, March 2 Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.
MILAN, June 21 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Friday it was too early to say whether the bank will be able to distribute a dividend this year.
Nagel, speaking to analysts on the bank's future strategy, said the issue will be discussed in September.
Mediobanca predicts to close the year with a loss of around 200 million euros. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
LONDON, March 2 Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for the board of Taubman Centers Inc, escalating its fight against the owner of U.S. and Asian shopping centers.