MILAN Feb 19 Italian investment bank Mediobanca confirmed it targetted a Basel III-compliant core capital ratio above 10 percent in June this year, rising above 11 percent in 2015 and 2016, according to presentation slides posted on its website on Wednesday.

The bank also said it expected a rebound in its net interest income to consolidate in the next six months.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, wriitng by Silvia Aloisi)