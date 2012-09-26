UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, Sept 26 Italian investment bank Mediobanca holds a 5.65 percent stake in Unipol following a complex capital increase that will see the insurer taking over loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI, Consob data showed.
Mediobanca and partner bank UniCredit have led a group of bank backing the capital increase. Mediobanca has already pledged to sell its stake in Unipol to comply with a request by Italy's antitrust regulator. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts