MILAN Oct 10 Italian investment bank Mediobanca has cut its stake in insurer Unipol to 2.62 percent from 5.65 percent, market regulator Consob said.

Mediobanca must sell its whole stake in Unipol to comply with a request set by Italy's antitrust authority following a complex capital increase that will see Unipol take over loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI.

According to Consob data, the stake reduction took place on Oct.5. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)