UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Oct 10 Italian investment bank Mediobanca has cut its stake in insurer Unipol to 2.62 percent from 5.65 percent, market regulator Consob said.
Mediobanca must sell its whole stake in Unipol to comply with a request set by Italy's antitrust authority following a complex capital increase that will see Unipol take over loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI.
According to Consob data, the stake reduction took place on Oct.5. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts