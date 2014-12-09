(Corrects overall net inflow figure so far this year to EUR 3.5 bln, up 26 percent. The company corrected its statement.)

Dec 9 Mediolanum SpA :

* Says Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in November at EUR 153 million, bringing the overall figure so far this year to EUR 3.5 billion, up 26 percent with respect to the same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)