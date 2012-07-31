MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects to post a record net profit this year despite the ongoing uncertainty affecting markets, the group's Chief Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are predicting a record year (for net profit) even if we expect market volatility to continue," Doris said in a phone interview.

Earlier on Tuesday Mediolanum said its net profit in the first half rose 125 percent as it put to use cheap money from the European Central Bank.

Doris said the group's dividend policy would remain unchanged and ruled out the possibility of any acquisitions to help fuel growth.

"We will grow organically," he said.

