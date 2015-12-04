MILAN Dec 4 An Italian appeals court has
accepted a request from Fininvest to suspend the forced sale of
the majority of the stake the holding of former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi owns in asset manager Mediolanum, a
source close to the matter said on Friday.
Fininvest, which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered
by the Bank of Italy October 2014 to sell a stake of just over
20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more
than 10 percent of a financial company.
The court has yet to decide on the merit of the case, but it
has suspended the sale until its ruling in January.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini)