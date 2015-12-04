MILAN Dec 4 An Italian appeals court has accepted a request from Fininvest to suspend the forced sale of the majority of the stake the holding of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi owns in asset manager Mediolanum, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Fininvest, which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered by the Bank of Italy October 2014 to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

The court has yet to decide on the merit of the case, but it has suspended the sale until its ruling in January. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini)