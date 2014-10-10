MILAN Oct 10 Italy's Fininvest, the holding of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has three months to set up a trust fund into which it must transfer a 20 percent stake in asset manager Mediolanum as part of sale request by the Bank of Italy, a source close to the matter said.

Once the fund is set up, it will have 30 months to get rid of the stake.

Fininvest has a 30 percent stake in Mediolanum. Earlier on Friday it said it had been told by the Bank of Italy that it must sell the portion of the stake exceeding 9.9 percent.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)