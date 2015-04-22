HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
ROME, April 22 An Italian court has discussed a request by Fininvest, the holding of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, to block a forced sale of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum and its decision will be made public in the coming days, a court source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent stake because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.
Fininvest has appealed against the central bank's decision and an administrative court in Rome was initially expected to unveil its ruling on this appeal on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Paolo Biondi)
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)