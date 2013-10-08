BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MILAN Oct 8 Italian asset management group Mediolanum said on Tuesday its Banca Mediolanum unit had posted net inflows of 49 million euros ($66.50 million) in September.
Mediolanum, one of Italy's top asset managers, said in a statement that total inflows in the first nine months were 1.77 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.