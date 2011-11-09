MILAN Nov 9 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
, in which Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is a
major shareholder, posted a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday
hit by investment write-downs, including Greek bonds.
The company did not disclose its third quarter result but
said nine-month net profit was 61 million euros, below the 96.8
million euros in the first half, and implying a 36 million euros
net loss in the quarter, based on Reuters calculations.
The loss was broadly in line with expectations. Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate for the third quarter was for a
net loss of 37.6 million euros.
The write-downs included on Greek government bonds,
Mediolanum said.
The board has decided to pay a 0.07 euros per share
dividend, it said.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)