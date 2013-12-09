BRIEF-Global Asset Management full-year HEPS falls
* FY revenue 197.1 million rand versus 204.5 million rand year ago
MILAN Dec 9 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum unit came in at 563 million euros ($770 million) in November, its best month of the year.
In a statement Mediolanum said net inflows from the start of the year totaled 2.772 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Dena Bank and Apollo Munich Health Insurance announce corporate agency tie-up Source text: (Dena Bank today announced the launch of corporate agency arrangement with India's leading health insurance provider, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, for distribution of the latter's health insurance products.)
* Says it completed issuing 600,000 new shares at 1,503 yen per share through private placement at 901.8 million yen in total to KENEDIX. on March 1