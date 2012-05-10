MILAN May 10 Italian fund manager Mediolanum
said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit jumped
160 percent to 179 million euros, partly due to an influx of
cheap money from the European Central Bank that will help
profits bounce back strongly this year.
Mediolanum Chief Executive Ennio Doris had told Reuters
earlier this year he expected an "explosive" first quarter.
Mediolanum reported a net inflow of 916 million euros over
the quarter, it said in a statement.
Shares in Mediolanum were up 2.43 percent by 1134 GMT,
outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the Italian blue-chip index
.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)