MILAN Nov 9 Italian asset manager Mediolanum had positive inflows from investors in October, a company executive told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday.

"Inflows are still positive," the executive said answering an analyst's question.

In October performance fees were as much as in the first nine months because of the performance of equity markets during the month, Chief Executive Ennio Doris said in the call.

The company announced a net profit in the first nine months of 61 million euros, in line with expectations, after booking write downs on investments. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)