MILAN, June 10 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday net inflows at its Banca Mediolaum Unit were 404 million euros ($550 million) in May.

In a statement Mediolanum said inflows in the first five months of the year were 1.615 billion euros compared to 1.016 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)