BRIEF-Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
MILAN, June 10 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday net inflows at its Banca Mediolaum Unit were 404 million euros ($550 million) in May.
In a statement Mediolanum said inflows in the first five months of the year were 1.615 billion euros compared to 1.016 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
* FY net profit 1.4 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Finance House approves cash dividend of 6 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: