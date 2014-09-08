BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
MILAN, Sept 8 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolaum unit were 400 million euros ($518 million) in August.
In a statement Mediolanum said inflows in the first eight months of the year were 2.773 billion euros compared to 1.721 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7728 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: