MILAN, Sept 8 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolaum unit were 400 million euros ($518 million) in August.

In a statement Mediolanum said inflows in the first eight months of the year were 2.773 billion euros compared to 1.721 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7728 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)