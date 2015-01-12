BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
MILAN Jan 12 Asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday it had net inflows of 583 million euros in December, compared with 153 million euros a month earlier.
That took the total for the year to 4.08 billion euros, up 22 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share