MILAN Feb 11 Italian bank Mediolanum
expects 2015 total net inflows at least at the level of the 4.08
billion euros ($4.62 billion) booked last year, Deputy Chairman
Massimo Doris told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday.
He also hopes Mediolanum will be able to pay a 2015 dividend
in line with the 0.27 euros per share proposed on 2014 earnings.
Earlier on Wednesday the company, one of Italy's leading
asset managers, reported a 5 percent fall in full-year net
profit to 321 million euros, hit by rising costs and lower
interest and financial income.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak;
editing by Danilo Masoni)