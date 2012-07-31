MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday its net profit in the first half rose 125 percent as it puts to use cheap money from the European Central Bank.

In a statement Mediolanum, one of Italy's biggest asset managers, said its net profit in the first six months stood at 217.5 million euros.

The company took around 3 billion euros at the three-year refinancing operations (LTROs) the ECB launched in December and in February and used some of that to buy Italian government bonds.

Mediolanum, in which former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is a major shareholder, has underperformed since the start of the second quarter, in part due to concerns over its exposure to Italian sovereign risk.

Mediolanum also said it had approved the issue of non-convertible bonds for up to 300 million euros which can be launched before the end of 2013.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)