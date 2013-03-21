MILAN, March 21 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
said on Thursday its net profit last year rose more
than five-fold thanks to commissions, performance fees and asset
revaluations.
In a statement Mediolanum said its 2012 net profit was 351
million euros ($454.65 million), up 422 percent on the previous
year, the best result in its history.
It said the results also included a 63 million euro
write-down on its stake in investment bank Mediobanca.
Mediolanum, one of Italy's biggest asset managers, said it
would pay a dividend of 0.18 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)