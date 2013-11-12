MOVES- Citibank, HSBC, AXA Investment Managers
March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MILAN Nov 12 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday its net profit rose by 3 percent in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period of 2012.
In a statement Mediolanum said its 9-month net profit rose to 301.2 million euros ($404 million) thanks to an increase in management fees.
The asset manager, which had assets under administration worth 55.3 billion euros at the end of September, has proposed to pay an interim dividend of 0.10 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
(Refiles to change GMT to 2040) March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. ENVIRONMENT EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced carbon dioxide from human