BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
MILAN, March 26 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Wednesday its net profit last year fell 4 percent due to one-off tax charges.
In a statement Mediolanum said its 2013 net profit was 336.6 million euros ($464 million), below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 362 million euros.
Pre-tax profits for the year were 544 million euros compared to 500.6 million euros a year earlier.
Mediolanum, one of Italy's biggest asset managers, said it would pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, up from the 0.18 euros per share the previous year. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016