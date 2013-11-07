LONDON Nov 7 Advent international is to take
around a 230-million-euro ($311.13 million) dividend out of its
Dutch medical supplier Mediq after selling its Polish
business, banking sources said on Thursday.
Advent took Mediq private at the start of the year backed
with a 740-million euro leveraged loan financing.
Advent agreed to sell Mediq's Polish business to Penta
Investments in August for around 100 million euros and will use
the proceeds of the sale along with cash on Mediq's balance
sheet and a new 55 million euro loan facility to pay itself a
dividend, the banking sources said.
At the same time, Mediq will reprice its 740 million euro
buyout financing to pay 50 bps less after strong performance.
Mediq will now pay an interest margin of 425 bps over
Euribor instead of 475 bps on it term loan A, revolving credit
facility and capital expenditure facility. Its term loan B will
now charge 450 bps over Euribor from 500 bps, the banking
sources added.
"Advent is taking out around half of the equity in Mediq,
but it had a big equity cheque in it from day one. The business
has also performed well, deleveraged and created more equity
through the sale of its Polish business which is why investors
feel okay about the deal," one of the said.
"Having said that, they are doing a dividend and a pricing
reduction request at the same time, which is a bit unusual, but
it shows the strength of the market that a sponsor can do this."
Debt advisory firm Marlborough Partners is advising on the
deal and a bank meeting is due on Friday in Amsterdam to
showcase it to investors.
Advent and Marlborough Partners declined to comment.
Demand for leveraged loans has far outweighed supply this
year due to a lack of M&A which means institutional investors
are eager to put cash to work and are reluctant to be repaid.
The new 55 million euro loan facility has already seen
strong demand from existing investors in Mediq, sources said.
The deal will increase Mediq's leverage to 4 times its
earnings, the sources said, taking it back up to the level when
Advent bought the business. The current level is around 2.4
times, the sources said.