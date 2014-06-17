By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 Advent International is seeking
to take an 80 million euro ($108.92 million) dividend from its
Dutch medical supplier Mediq and rejig existing debt to make it
more attractive, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Advent took Mediq private in 2013 backed with a 740 million
euro leveraged loan financing and took a 230 million euro
dividend at the end of last year after raising extra debt and
selling its Polish business.
It has now hired Deutsche Bank to arrange a further
dividend, reprice existing debt and remove some financial
covenants, the banking sources said.
A lack of M&A has prompted borrowers to revisit portfolio
companies and push for more aggressive terms, which investors
are accepting in a bid to keep invested in deals. Other
borrowers to recently request a dividend include
Luxembourg-based satellite TV business M7 and French call centre
business Webhelp.
"In the absence of new money deals, sponsors are going back
to the drawing board and revisiting portfolio companies to see
if they can improve borrowings," one of the banking sources
said.
Mediq will use cash on balance sheet to pay the dividend.
Taking a dividend will increase leverage to 4 times earnings,
taking it back up to the level when Advent bought the business.
Leverage is currently around 3.5 times, the banking sources
said.
"Mediq is a very cash generative business with very little
capital expenditure so every bit of profit turns into cash," a
second banking source said.
At the same time Mediq is seeking to shave 50 basis points
(bps) off interest margins so a term loan A, revolving credit
and capital expenditure facility will pay 375bps from 425bps and
a term loan B will pay 400bps from 450bps, the banking sources
said.
This is the second time Mediq has repriced debt after
reducing margins at the end of last year by 50bps, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC.
Mediq is also seeking to remove two covenants to become
"covenant-loose", lessening the series of financial tests it
needs to comply with in regards to its borrowings and reducing
protections for lenders, the banking sources said.
Advent bought Mediq with a significant equity cheque and
still has around 250 million euros of cash equity in the deal.
Mediq's EBITDA totals around 159 million euros, the banking
sources said.
Lenders to Mediq are considering the deal and commitments
are due June 25.
Advent was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)