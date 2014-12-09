AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Dutch pharmaceuticals wholesaler Brocacef said on Tuesday that it was taking over businesses of Mediq, a medical supplies and equipment provider, to create a company with combined sales of 2.1 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Brocacef will acquire Mediq's chain of Dutch pharmacies and its medical wholesale business as well as business units that provide medical equipment and medicines to hospitals.

No financial details were disclosed.

Mediq will retain and grow its direct and institutional businesses, which provide medical supplies in 14 countries.

The resulting business in the Netherlands will have a nationwide network with 5,300 employees.

"Brocacef is responding to developments in the market, with the aim of making healthcare affordable and accessible," said Peter de Jong, Brocacef's chief executive. "Economies of scale will make possible further investments."

Brocacef, with 2,200 employees, is owned by German medical suppliers Phoenix Group and Celesio which have a combined 70,000 employees. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)