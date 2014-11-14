Nov 14 Medisana AG :
* Says increased its sales in the first three quarters of
2014 by 19 percent to 29.8 million euros
* Says order backlog of 10.4 million euros as of Sept. 30
* Says 9-month EBIT improved compared to 2013 by around 53
percent to -1.2 million euros
* Says 9-month net result of -1.6 million euros, about 45
percent above last year's level
* Says Q3 gross profit of 3.1 million euros, approx. 30
percent above prior year's figure
* Sees FY 2014 significant improvement in results at
comparable cost of sales
* Says Q3 revenues of 10.824 million euros versus 8.270
million euros year ago, +30.9 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: