Nov 14 Medisana AG :

* Says increased its sales in the first three quarters of 2014 by 19 percent to 29.8 million euros

* Says order backlog of 10.4 million euros as of Sept. 30

* Says 9-month EBIT improved compared to 2013 by around 53 percent to -1.2 million euros

* Says 9-month net result of -1.6 million euros, about 45 percent above last year's level

* Says Q3 gross profit of 3.1 million euros, approx. 30 percent above prior year's figure

* Sees FY 2014 significant improvement in results at comparable cost of sales

* Says Q3 revenues of 10.824 million euros versus 8.270 million euros year ago, +30.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: